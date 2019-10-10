COVINGTON, La. — A deputy chief of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has been arrested on suspicion of DUI on the Causeway Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Greg Longino, a 29-year veteran of the force was stopped by Causeway Police on the bridge and suspected of driving under the influence.

The stop happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff's office said Longino was not on duty at the time and was driving his personal car.

Causeway officials said that Longino's vehicle was traveling between 90 and 108 miles per hour prior to being stopped.

A spokesperson for the department said that Longino was placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and was being held on a $2,500 bond.

"Greg Longino will be treated like any other citizen and receive no special treatment," said Sheriff Randy Smith.

On the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office web site, Longino is listed as one of four deputy chiefs and a member of Smith's executive staff.

---

---

