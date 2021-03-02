Developers discussing $250 million casino-resort in Slidell

St. Tammany voters would have to undo a 1996 referendum in which they rejected casinos and video poker.

SLIDELL, La. — Discussions are under way to develop a $250 million casino and resort in south Louisiana.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that Los Angeles-based Peninsula Pacific Entertainment — also known as P2E — says it has started discussions with officials in St. Tammany Parish.

The project faces multiple legal hurdles. St. Tammany voters would have to undo a 1996 referendum in which they rejected casinos and video poker. The Legislature would have to vote to put such a measure on the ballot.

P2E holds the license for the DiamondJacks casino in Bossier City and wants to move it to a more profitable location.

