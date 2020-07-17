'Devoted to his family' | Pearl River police detective dies from heart attack, later tests positive for COVID-19

The 20-year law enforcement veteran suffered an apparent heart attack on Thursday while working, city officials say. He later also tested positive for COVID-19.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The Pearl River community is mourning the loss of a police detective who died from an apparent heart attack, and posthumously tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

According to former Pearl River Police Chief J.J. Jennings, Captain Steven Gaudet Jr. passed away from an apparent heart attack while working. Jennings said Gaudet was a 20-year veteran in law enforcement who had moved to Pearl River last year to be closer to his community.

"This officer was devoted to his job his family and kids," Jennings said in a post on Facebook. "You will be missed by so many friends and family. Prayers are with you and your family."

After his passing, Gaudet also tested positive for COVID-19, according to Pearl River Mayor David McQueen. While the St. Tammany Coroner's Office confirmed his passing Friday, an official cause of death will not be released until after an autopsy.

Mayor McQueen, who did not specifically identify the officer, described him as a good man and a good detective who had been with the department "for a good while."

After Gaudet's positive test result, McQueen said he had all the department tested, which is around 20 members. One current officer also tested positive and is now in quarantine, and was reported to be in good health.

The Pearl River town hall, which houses the police department, was cleaned Thursday night and all police vehicles were scheduled to be cleaned Friday, McQueen said. He said he was scheduled for a COVID-19 test in Slidell that day.

No further information, including memorial services details, was immediately available.

Condolences for Gaudet's family were shared on social media Friday morning, including from St. Tammany Parish Fire District #12.

"Our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers are with our brothers and sisters in blue at the Pearl River Police Department. To the beautiful family of Captain Gaudet, we are heartbroken for you all. May the peace that he brought to our community and its people be the light that continues to shine brightly in your lives, in your hearts and in your memories. Once PRPD shares more we will as well. What they need right now is our love and support," they said.

"Mandeville Fire/EMS extends our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Captain Steven Gaudet Jr., and the entire Pearl River Police Department," St. Tammany Parish Fire District #4 also said.

