Dog of murdered Bogalusa bar owner needs a loving home

Jack is approximately six months old and the rescue group that has him says he is a Doberman/Dane mix.

NEW ORLEANS — An effort is underway to place the dog of a murdered Bogalusa bar owner with a loving home.

If you are interested in adopting Jack, you can call 202-909-3469 or email equineadvocacyofla@gmail.com

Jack belonged to Wayne Smith, the owner of The Pub Lounge in Bogalusa, who was shot and killed at the bar on Thursday, March 3.



David Rester, 51, was arrested in connection with the killing after a high-speed chase in Mississippi.

Smith was known as someone who befriended those who came into his bar, helping the homeless, addicts and people just out of prison – basically, anyone who need a helping hand.

“He surrounded himself with misfits,” she said. “But it was the misfits that he saw potential in. He was just really good to everybody.”

