*Editor's note: The Covington Police Department released the above video to WWL-TV to demonstrate the life-saving effects of Narcan. The department has used Narcan since July 2016.

In an eight minute-long body camera video released from the Covington Police Department, officers can be seen administering Narcan to a man who appeared to have overdosed from heroin and ultimately saved his life.

The incident took place in late January around 4 a.m. The video was released from the Covington Police Department to show how Narcan can save someone from overdosing.

The video shows a man lying motionless on the bathroom floor and officers rushing in to help. One of the Covington Police officers can be seen quickly opening a package with Narcan in it, while calling out his name and spraying it up the man’s nose.

The officer then administers a second dose of Narcan while another officer performs CPR. Once the second dose of Narcan is administered, one of the officers can be heard saying, “We got a pulse.”

Officers then position the man up so he can begin to breath on his own. The man is later seen standing and his blood pressure is taken.

Officers of the Covington Police Department have been equipped with Narcan for about two years now. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office recently announced they too will equip officers with Narcan nasal spray.

According to the CDC, drug overdoses across Louisiana increased more than 14 percent from 2015 to 2016.

