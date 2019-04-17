COVINGTON, La. — The driver involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that took the life of an NOPD officer will not be charged with negligent homicide.

According to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office, a Grand Jury indicted Jennifer P. Robinson with careless operation of a vehicle, making an improper turn and not wearing a seat belt in connection with the car accident that killed an off-duty NOPD officer.

“The grand jury decided the evidence did not support a negligent homicide charge,” according to a statement from the DA’s office.

The crash took the life of Ricardo Silva, Jr.

Silva was considered a “rising star” in the New Orleans Police Department and found local fame when he proposed to his fiancé at his graduation ceremony in December 2017.

The crash occurred on Aug. 25, 2018. According to State Troopers, Silva was riding a 2017 Honda motorcycle southbound on LA1082. An Acura MDX, driven by Robinson was traveling northbound, and crossed into the southbound lane in order to turn into a private driveway. Silva's motorcycle crashed into the right side of Robinson's Acura and the impact threw him from the bike.

Troopers said although Silva was wearing a helmet, but his injuries were too severe. State Police said Robinson was wearing a seat belt, and gave them a voluntary breath sample which showed no signs of alcohol.