Driver killed in fiery crash in Tangipahoa

The driver's identity is not yet known.

ROSELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before midnight Friday on Interstate 55 near Highway 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of one person.

Investigators say the crash occurred as a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 when it veered off of the roadway to the right and hit a tree. Shortly after hitting the tree, the GMC totally caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was properly restrained when the crash happened, but died on the scene as a result of their injuries. There was also a passenger in the vehicle who was taken to a hospital after suffering serious injuries of their own.