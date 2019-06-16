ST. HELENA PARISH, La. — State police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a crashed car north of Greensburg early Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police officials, troopers responded to reports of a crashed car off LA 43, near Guy Road in St. Helena Parish, around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found that a local woman, identified as 26-year-old Changela Knox of Greensburg, had died in a single-car crash hours earlier, around 4:30 a.m.

Through investigation, troopers determined that when driving northbound in a 2015 Honda Accord, Knox's car veered off the highway and crossed both lanes before going into the tree line.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Helena Parish Coroner.

The crash is still under investigation, officials said. Impairment as a factor in the crash was known as of Saturday night, pending blood tests.

The victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, officials said.