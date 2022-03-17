Drug suspect leads Northshore police on chase across St. Tammany Parish

Deputies said at one point during the chase the suspect accidentally shot himself in the leg.

SLIDELL, La. — A New Orleans man is in jail after leading St. Tammany deputies, Slidell Police, Covington Police and LA State Police on a chase across the parish Wednesday night.

Officials said, just before midnight, Covington Police requested the help of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies with the pursuit of a black Chevrolet Suburban.

The driver, 39-year-old Brandon Irvin, left the Covington Police Department’s jurisdiction and was heading east on I-12 when St. Tammany deputies joined in and followed him down to Slidell, according to officials.

Officers laid out a spike strip near the Airport Road exit, but Irvin kept driving after his tires blew out, according to police. The chase went on as the truck exited on U.S. 11 and crashed into a STPSO patrol car and an unmarked unit.

After getting back on the road, Irvin stopped the truck on LA Hwy. 1091 got out and ran away. He was found with a ski ask on hiding in a nearby drainage culvert and arrested.

Deputies said at one point during the chase Irvin accidentally shot himself in the leg. He was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment.

During a vehicle search deputies found:

Two firearms

one spent shell casing

a large quantity of marijuana (packaged for sale)

suspected cocaine

In addition to charges from Covington police, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office has issued warrants for Irvin's arrest for:

One count of Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Two counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Two counts of Hit and Run