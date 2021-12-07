EF-0 tornado touched down in Covington/Abita Springs Monday

All of the tornado warnings did produce one confirmed tornado.

COVINGTON, La. — There was a confirmed tornado on the northshore after a bevy of warnings that were issued Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed on Tuesday.

The EF-0 tornado, with an estimated peak wind speed of 75 miles per hour, touched down near Highway 190 and Hollycrest Blvd. in Covington.

There was some damage in the Hollycrest Plaza shopping mall where a portion of a rear-facing exterior wall of the building complex collapsed.

The National Weather Service also reported some minor roof damage and a fence being blown over in the parking lot.