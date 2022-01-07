Elderly Slidell man guilty of raping child, producing child porn

Prosecutors say an investigation was launched after a child told a counselor that James inappropriately touched her.

Example video title will go here for this video

COVINGTON, La. — An elderly Slidell man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a St. Tammany Parish jury unanimously found him guilty of sex crimes against children.

District Attorney Warren Montgomery's office said Friday that 70-year-old James Bishop was found guilty as charged for first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of molestation of a juvenile, producing child pornography and aggravated rape of a child under the age of 13.

Prosecutors say an investigation was launched after a child told a counselor that James inappropriately touched her. She then reportedly revealed other details of years of sexual abuse including James exposing himself to her in her room when she was 7-years old.

Montgomery's office said investigators seized James' electronic devices and found phone records and Facetime calls from Bishop to the victim that corroborated the victim's claims. Messages showed that James' called the victim in early morning hours as well as threats saying that he would post naked photos of her on Facebook if she didn't comply and show herself nude on a video call.

Prosecutors say investigators also found nude images and call records for another juvenile victim. Both children testified at the trial of multiple years of abuse starting at ages of 7 and 8-years old.

A third child also testified that James had uncomfortable behaviors, but things did not progress to abuse.

Montgomery's office said James faces life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of the sentence. He will be sentenced on July 19, 2022.