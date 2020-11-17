Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for teen from Bogalusa

The State Police has issued an advisory for the 14-year-old who was last seen near her home in Bogalusa.

BOGALUSA, La. — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered - Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Bogalusa Police Department Tuesday.

The advisory is for 14-year-old Gracie Talley.

According to the State Police, she is a Hispanic female with long dark brown hair, who stands 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey Columbia jacket and was last seen around her residence in the Pleasant Hill area of Bogalusa.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gracie Talley should immediately contact the Bogalusa Police Department at 985-732-3611.