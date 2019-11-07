TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Entergy Louisiana say a lightning strike at a substation early Thursday morning left more than 13,500 people without power throughout the morning.

As of 10:30 a.m., the utility company says crews are still working to restore power to the impacted area. The station was reportedly struck by lightning around 1:30 a.m.

Entergy Louisiana's online outage map reports that around 9,400 customers were without power as of 10:30 a.m.

The website lists 5 p.m. as the estimated time for restoration, which would make it more than a half day without energy for thousands of residents. The high temperature for the area Thursday was forecasted to be 92 degrees.

The 5 p.m. estimate was subject to change, dependent on any additional weather impacts.

