TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Entergy Louisiana says a power at a substation in Tangipahoa Parish caused nearly 13,500 people to lose power Thursday morning.

The utility company says crews are working to restore power to the impacted area, but a spokesperson said it is unknown when power will be restored.

Entergy Louisiana's online outage map reports that around 9,400 customers were without power as of 5 a.m.

Eyewitness News received a message from a viewer around 3:15 a.m. Thursday that her home east of I-55 in Tangipahoa Parish had been without power since around midnight.

According to the online map , the entirety of Ponchatoula and much of the surrounding area south of I-12 all lost power at once at 12:41 a.m. 13,474 customers were affected as of 3:30 a.m.

"Due to the thunderstorms along with the high winds that have and continue to move through the area we are experiencing numerous outages," the company's website said.

The website lists 5 p.m. as the estimated time for restoration, which would make it more than a half day without energy for thousands of residents. The high temperature for the area Thursday was forecasted to be 92 degrees.

The 5 p.m. estimate was subject to change, dependent on any additional weather impacts.

---

