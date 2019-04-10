MADISONVILLE, La. — People in Guste Island have been complaining about brown water coming out of their faucets, but Thursday, complaints were more about a strong chlorine smell in the water.

Residents are still under a boil water advisory, but crews with H20 Systems are working to fix the water issues in the Madisonville neighborhood.

Thursday, water was pouring out of hydrants as crews were flushing out the entire Guste Island water system.

Customers claim they've had water issues for years with multiple boil water advisories issued. This time, they knew something was wrong when their water was a dark brown color.

"You can smell it, it's super chlorinated," Elizabeth Huff said as she showed her water that has gone from brown to clear with a strong smell. "I took a shower last night, I had to, and I smelled like I was in a pool."

Over the past couple days, Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Eric Skrmetta has been getting calls about the issues.

"Probably about a dozen or more so. It's certainly something we take notice of," Skrmetta said.

The Louisiana Department of Health oversees water systems. Skrmetta wants to get them together with H20 Systems to meet with residents.

H20 Systems said in a statement Thursday that the water is discolored because of a mineral called manganese.

"We have had numerous water specialists, engineers and consultants review and inspect the Guste island Water System over the past few years. They all agree that the manganese is the issue and there is no easy solution to revolve the discoloration issues caused by the manganese," the statement said.

This is all happening because H20 Systems learned about a major defect in the piping last month while they were working on another issue.

They are working to flush out the entire system. Residents are hoping it's a long term fix.

"I would like to say that but I don't think it is and even if it is, I'm kind of thinking about what's happened over the past 10 years," Huff said.

H20 Systems expects the boil water advisory to end no later than Friday afternoon.

To read the latest update from H20, click HERE.