SLIDELL, La. — A Slidell woman is now safe after her ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her from her job at the Motel 6 in Slidell.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Joseph Sylve, 37, came to the Motel 6 on Taos Street Wednesday night. The victim worked there as a clerk. Sylve allegedly grabbed the woman from behind the front desk, then forced her into his car and drove away.

Police say the woman screamed for someone to call 911 and a witness was able to get a good description of the suspect and vehicle, which was essential to the quick arrest.

Slidell detectives were able to locate Sylve and the victim in New Orleans. Sylve was arrested after a brief chase and the woman was found in good health, according to SPD.

“This incident last night could have turned a lot worse had it not been for the quick and diligent work of our officers and detectives," Chief Randy Fadal said. "The victim fought hard and was able to get the attention of a good witness, who immediately called 911. We are grateful for that."

Sylve was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail and is waiting to be transferred back to Slidell. If convicted of aggravated kidnapping, he faces a life sentence without parole.