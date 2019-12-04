NEW ORLEANS — Convicted former St. Tammany district attorney Walter Reed was granted another extension to his prison report date due to upcoming surgery for prostate cancer.

The request by Reed was granted by Judge Eldon Fallon and not opposed by the United States Attorney.

Reed, who was scheduled to report to prison soon, will have the medical procedure on April 17 and his report day is now May 17.

A jury convicted Walter Reed in May 2016 on 18 public corruption counts ranging from conspiracy to wire and mail fraud for, among other things, using campaign contributions for personal use. They found his son Steven Reed guilty on three counts.