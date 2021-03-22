Driver in deadly Northshore hit and run still at-large; Family mourns senseless death

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-7867

MARRERO, La. — After surviving a horrific crash on the Northshore, a Marrero woman is grieving knowing her fiancé did not make it out alive.

Anthony Lewis, 38, was killed in a hit and run and the driver of the other vehicle is still on the loose.

"Funny, goofy," Mursheika Hall described her fiancé. "He didn't have any enemies."

Lewis was a friend to all, his family said.

"He was just a giving, loving person. Everybody loved him," his mom, Margo Brown, said.

Lewis was engaged to be married to Hall.

"Since the beginning, we were inseparable. When you saw him, you saw me," Hall said.

Lewis worked as a school bus driver in New Orleans, but would soon begin a career as a truck driver to provide for Hall and her three kids who he considered his own.

"He was like 'I didn’t have them, but I love them like they're mine,'" Hall said.

He was Margo Brown's oldest child.

"Everybody is just devastated," Brown said.

Saturday, Lewis, Hall, and her three kids drove to Madisonville for a long overdue family gathering.

"We went paint balling and had so much fun," Hall said.

They left to head home to Marrero just before 10 that night.

"We wasn’t even five minutes away and we look up and I see lights coming to us. I couldn’t scream, I couldn’t do nothing and then we just started spinning and spinning," Hall recalls.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Ford F-250 crossed the centerline on Highway 22 in Madisonville hitting Lewis and his family head on. Deputies said the driver of the truck ran off and has yet to be identified.

"My son looked up at me and his face was half gone. I didn’t know what to do," Hall said.

Lewis didn't survive the crash. Hall and her daughters had minor injures, but her son is hospitalized undergoing surgeries.

"I'm praying he can see. We're praying for the bleeding to stop on his brain," Hall said.

Deputies are actively working to locate the driver.

"I pray they find them," Hall said.

"I just want somebody who knows something to say something," Brown said through tears.

STPSO investigators are still looking for the escaped driver, and they're asking anyone with information about the crash or the driver's identity to call (985) 898-2338.