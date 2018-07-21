HAMMOND, La. -- One family is asking for help to find a special chair stolen from a Northshore grave site.

In a Facebook post, Robert Bowman Jr. says he went to visit his mother's grave Tuesday at Rose Memorial Cemetery when he noticed something was missing.

"I noticed the butterfly chair that I purchased and bolted to the cement had been stolen," Bowman wrote. "This had to have happened over this past weekend because I was just there a few days ago on Thursday."

The iron chair looks like a butterfly, something special to Bowman's mother, and was bolted down at the corner of the grave site.

"She loved butterflies, and I had a relatively low budget to build the site so my best friend and I made the cement coping and did the rocks all on our own," he explained. "We wanted it to also be really nice and unique so I chose to put the chair there to set it apart from the norm."

Since writing about the chair, Bowman's post has been shared more than 7,000 times. It's also been shared by Hammond Police and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office,

"You have to be in a really bad place in your life to steal from someone's grave," Bowman wrote. "I will be praying for the thief(s) and that we get to the bottom of this."

