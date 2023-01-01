EMT killed when ambulance crashes on I-10 in St. Tammany

Police said the ambulance was traveling on I-10 near Hwy. 1090 ran into the back of another vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — A 36-year-old Emergency Medical Technician driving an ambulance was killed in a crash on I-10 near Highway 1090 in St. Tammany around 1 a.m. Sunday, according to State Police.

Police said John Crow of Pascagoula was traveling along with two others in an Acadian Ambulance. Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, it ran into the back of a 2020 Volvo Box Truck.

Police said Crow was wearing a belt but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in the ambulance suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital. The driver of the Volvo had no injuries.

“We are heartbroken at this loss,” Acadian Ambulance President Justin Back said.

Crow was training to be a paramedic, according to a friend.

“Any loss of life like this is tragic, but for a first responder to die while performing his duties is particularly sad,” Coroner Charles Preston said. “Our entire staff offers condolences to Mr. Crow’s family and coworkers, who surely feel this loss most acutely.”

Acadian Ambulance said it is cooperating with State Police and other units investigating the crash.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Mitchell Crow, N-EMT. The ambulance Crow was driving was... Posted by Acadian Ambulance on Sunday, January 1, 2023