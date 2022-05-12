Hundreds show up for funeral of Father Otis Young

The retired pastor was killed last week in Covington in what police believe was a random crime.

COVINGTON, La. — Hundreds of friends, loved ones and fellow clergy showed up at the funeral and visitation of Father Otis Young at St. Peter Church in Covington Monday.

The retired pastor was killed along with pastoral associate Ruth Prats last week in a double homicide that ended up with the bodies being burned and left behind a business near downtown Covington.

Father Young was retired for health reasons after 10 years at St. Peter and he had served for dozens of years prior to that at other churches, several in the south Louisiana area.

Funeral services for Father Otis Young are underway in Covington. A week ago today Young and his associate Ruth Prats were found brutally beaten and burned beyond recognition.

Attendees tell me he devoted his life to God and the community.

Young was remembered by those in attendance as a loving and caring pastor who helped people through their best and worst times.