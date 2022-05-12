Hundreds show up for funeral of Father Otis Young

COVINGTON, La. — Hundreds of friends, loved ones and fellow clergy showed up at the funeral and visitation of Father Otis Young at St. Peter Church in Covington Monday.
The retired pastor was killed along with pastoral associate Ruth Prats last week in a double homicide that ended up with the bodies being burned and left behind a business near downtown Covington.
Father Young was retired for health reasons after 10 years at St. Peter and he had served for dozens of years prior to that at other churches, several in the south Louisiana area.
Young was remembered by those in attendance as a loving and caring pastor who helped people through their best and worst times.
If you'd like to watch his funeral, it is being streamed on the St. Peter YouTube page.