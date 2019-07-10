SLIDELL, La. — A father and son from Mississippi were arrested after they allegedly broke into a Slidell home and severely beat one of the men inside.

Amos Trehern, 45, and Kody Trehern, 20, were arrested by the Long Beach Police Department in Mississippi Friday night.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two men broke into a home on Bishop Drive on the night of Oct. 2. Police say they pulled a knife on the homeowner and forced him to lead them to another man, who was in a shed in the back yard.

Amos and Kody Trehern then allegedly beat the second victim with a metal pipe, striking him multiple times in the head and body before getting back in their car and driving away.

Police say the homeowner refused treatment for his injuries, but the man who was beaten with a pipe is still in the hospital days later.

Amos and Kody Trehern are both awaiting extradition to St. Tammany Parish, where they will be booked for aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder.