FBI conducting 'law enforcement action' in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. — Authorities say the FBI is conducting an investigation in Mandeville on Thursday morning.

According to the Mandeville Police Department, the FBI is conducting “a law enforcement action” near Heavens Drive and Libra Avenue.

The police department said that there may be a heavy law enforcement presence in the area this morning. Authorities did not provide details about the “law enforcement action” or what the FBI may be investigating.

“The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public,” the police department said.

