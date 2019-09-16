ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a federal investigator on a criminal defamation charge for criticizing the STPSO and one of its own investigators, while leaking information about the high-profile murder of a Covington fire chief’s wife that has gone unsolved since 2017.

Federal Agent Jerry Rogers Jr., 46, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of criminal defamation Monday. Roger is an investigator with the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the arrest is related to the investigation into the murder of Nanette Krentel.

Krentel was found shot and killed, her body burned inside her house in July 2017.

PREVIOUS STORY: Friends, loved ones gather to continue finding justice for Nanette Krentel

“It is our duty to diligently investigate any claim or possible lead that may further any open or active investigation,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “In this particular instance, our investigators were able to uncover the malicious, surreptitious, and criminal actions of an individual whose intent was motivated by his efforts to defame, create distrust and otherwise prey on the emotions of a victim’s family.”

In a news release Monday, STPSO said Rogers used a fake name to create an email account and sent messages about the STPSO and the case to Krentel’s family members.

Her family has been active on Facebook urging law enforcement agencies to find who killed her for months now.

Before working for HUD, Rogers worked for the STPSO from 1998 to 2009. He left the office on his own accord, STPSO officials said.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff sits down for in-depth interview on Krentel case

Rogers bond was set at $3,500, court records show.

Louisiana's defamation statute has been ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court when it's used for speech targeted at elected officials.

Krentel, wife of former Covington-area Fire Chief Steve Krentel, was discovered shot in the head in the rubble of the couple's Lacombe home. Three autopsies, one of which was commissioned by Krentel's father Dan Watson, have all deemed her death a homicide. The State Fire Marshal's Office says it believes the fire was set intentionally.

Krentel retired as chief in September of 2018.

Criminal defamation is defined as "the malicious publication or expression in any manner, to anyone other than the party defamed, of anything which tends:

- To expose any person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule, or to deprive him of the benefit of public confidence or social intercourse; or

- To expose the memory of one deceased to hatred, contempt, or ridicule; or

- To injure any person, corporation, or association of persons in his or their business or occupation."

If found guilty of defamation, Rogers faces up to six months in prison and up to a $500 fine.

WWL-TV has a brand new app: Download it free here: /appredirect/