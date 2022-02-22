Finally! Highway 11 Bridge could reopen in a month

It takes more time and gas when picking up passengers around Eden Isle. That’s because the Hwy 11 bridge connecting the Northshore to New Orleans is not an option.

SLIDELL, La. — When Ashton Ayro and his mom cranked up their Slidell-based transportation business, L’Ayro Transportation Services, just more than a year ago, they knew there would be some literal roadblocks in the way.

“Almost every day I’m in New Orleans, commuting back and forth from Slidell to New Orleans, literally back and forth,” said Ayro.

That back and forth takes more time and gas when picking up passengers around Eden Isle. That’s because the Highway 11 bridge connecting the Northshore to New Orleans is not an option.

“It would be lovely if I had the opportunity to take 11 instead of having to come all the way around through Eden Isles, take I-10,” said Ayro. “It’s just a bit of a hassle basically.”

That hassle started more than three years ago, when the nearly five-mile bridge closed in August 2018. A $28.3 million state renovation project meant new grid decks, electrical work, drawbridge repairs, and a long list of other things as the months dragged on.

“One thing drivers are going to notice immediately on this new bridge is the striping. You can see how bright it is,” said Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Public Information Officer Chris Welty.

The bridge was supposed to open last August, but Welty says COVID, weather, and shipping delays pushed the project back eight months.

“Just like everyone, we really do want this bridge opening and functioning but DOTD’s main priority is safety and reliability of our infrastructure,” said Welty.

Now set to reopen at the end of March, Welty says contractors are waiting on counterweights for the drawbridges. This hundred-year-old connection is more than just a shortcut, it’s a hurricane evacuation route, more important than convenience.

“It’s always important to have these crucial routes open to help alleviate traffic, especially in a time of emergency,” said Welty.

With three months until hurricane season Welty doesn’t expect any more delays. That’s a shift in gears Ayro is ready for.