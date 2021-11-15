Fire at historic downtown Covington feed store

Several units were fighting the fire that broke out before 7 p.m. at the store on East Gibson and North Vermont.

COVINGTON, La. — Firefighters were on the scene of a major blaze at the historic Marsolan's Feed and Seed Store in Downtown Covington Monday night.

Flames were shooting out into the sky and several people were seen observing.

There was no immediate word on a cause of the fire or whether anyone had been injured.

A Facebook post by Raelynn Marsolan said, "What a sad day for Covington. So many memories as a child spent there."

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.