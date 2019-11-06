No one was hurt after a fire damaged a popular Northshore diner Tuesday morning.

Photos posted on social media showed the aftermath of the fire at Liz's Where Y'at Diner on Florida Street.

St. Tammany Parish Fire District 4 Chief Jason Kauffmann tells NOLA.com that firefighters responded to the diner around 10:34 a.m. and found the back of the building in flames.

Liz's Where Y'at Diner Welp the diner caught on fire today. Everyone is okay and safe! A huge thank you to the Mandeville police and fire department! We will be closed until further notice. Thank you for all the love and...

"We will be closed until further notice. Thank you for all the love and prayers from all of our wonderful customers!" a post on the diner's verified Facebook Page says.

Liz's Where Y'at Diner made No. 9 in Travel + Leisure magazine's 2018 list of "Best Diners in the U.S."

