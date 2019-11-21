MANDEVILLE, La. — St. Tammany Parish firefighters are battling a large fire at a scrapyard in Mandeville Thursday morning.

"it's a debris pile of scrap metal," said Mandeville Fire Chief Kenneth Moore. "There's no structures involved, nobody's been hurt. It's going to take a long time (to extinguish) because of the size of the pile."

The fire started around 8 a.m.at P&W Industries off Louisiana Highway 59 in Mandeville.

Moore said the fire was 60-70% extinguished, but knockdown could take several more hours because of the size of the pile.

As of noon Thursday, no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Fire crews from nine fire departments across the parish are reportedly at the scene.

Because of the thick smoke coming from the burning scrap metal, fire officials are urging anybody downwind of the fire to close their windows and stay indoors if possible.



► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.