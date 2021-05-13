Firefighters called after guest stores gas in Covington hotel room

Firefighters said an investigation determined that a guest at the Residence Inn was storing two gas cans in their room.

COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish firefighters responded to a Covington hotel after getting reports of a smell of gasoline inside.

In a post shared on the St. Tammany Fire District No. 12’s Facebook page, firefighters said an investigation determined that a guest at the Residence Inn was storing two gas cans in their room.

“We urge everyone to practice safety when storing gasoline!” the post says. “Please do not store gas inside. Gas must be stored in a well-ventilated area and in proper containers.”

The fire department did not say why the guest was storing the gasoline.

The incident came after a cybersecurity attack forced a temporary shutdown of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, prompting panic-buying and large lines that quickly wiped out supplies around the southeastern U.S.

We are currently on scene of the Residence Inn in Covington for a report of a smell of gas inside. After an... Posted by St. Tammany Fire District #12 on Thursday, May 13, 2021

