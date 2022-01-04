x
Northshore

Firefighters extinguish Covington house fire

No injuries were reported.
Credit: Covington Fire Department

COVINGTON, La. — Northshore firefighters battled a house fire in Covington Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Covington Fire Department, crews were sent to a house on East Magee Street around 2 p.m. on Jan. 4 to put out a "fully involved" house fire.

Fire fighters had the fire under control in 25 minutes, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

