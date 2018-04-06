SLIDELL -- Firefighters put on their life jackets in Slidell Monday to rescue a wounded goose from a canal.

Firefighters were called to the area after the goose's caretaker saw the injured bird struggling to swim in the canal behind her home according to St. Tammany First Protection District PIO Jason Gaubert.

Video shows two geese circling the injured goose to protect it as it swam in circles, unable to use one of it's wings.

Winstrom, Sam

Firefighters put on life vests and jumped into the water, guiding the goose back to its caretaker, who was able to retrieve it from the water.

