Firefighters rescue driver from 18-wheeler wreck, officials say

AMITE CITY, La. — A driver was rescued from the wreckage of a semitrailer Sunday morning in Tangipahoa Parish, officials said.

Firefighters with the Tangipahoa Parish Fire District # 1 responded to the crash.

The crash happened on the northbound on-ramp of I-55 at the Amite Exit, a statement from the fire district said.

"Your firefighters worked through the cold and challenging elements to free the victim from the wreckage," the statement said. "The patient only appeared to sustain minor injuries."

The on-ramp will be closed indefinitely, the statement said.

