Flash flood warning in Slidell area - homes reportedly taking on water

Some of the same areas that were hit a week ago are being inundated by heavy rain again.

SLIDELL, La. — A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of St. Tammany, including Slidell, until 3:45 p.m. as more rain is being dropped on some of the same areas that flooded just a week ago in what would become Tropical Storm Claudette.

According to St. Tammany Parish, flooding is being reported in areas south of Slidell, West Hall, Gause Blvd, North Blvd. and some areas of Olde Town.

The parish advises people not to drive in areas where streets are flooded.

Slidell Police said homes are taking on water off of West Hall/Sullivan area and that area has several streets that are not passable.