Flash Flood Warning for Northshore until 8:30 AM

Forecasters say up to three inches of rain has fallen already and another three inches of rain is possible.

NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flash flood warning for parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain until 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The flash flood warning includes north-central St. Tammany, northeastern Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes.

At 5:21 a.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Northshore. Forecasters say up to three inches of rain has fallen already and another three inches of rain is possible.

"Flash flood is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bogalusa, Franklinton, Varnado, Sun, Enon, Bush, and Mount Herman.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for parts of Washington, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa until 9/15 8:30AM. Street flooding is happening or about to happen. #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/BdK6hYfHyg — WWL-TV Weather (@wwltvweather) September 15, 2021

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.