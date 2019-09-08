NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a flood advisory for southeastern St. Tammany Parish until 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say at 5:21 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms over the Slidell area. The storms will cause minor flooding in the area and up to two inches of rain has already fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Slidell, Pearl River, Lacombe and Slidell Airport.

Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

