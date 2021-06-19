Flooding reported in Slidell, Pearl River - People asked to stay home

Extremely heavy rain has been reported in Slidell, causing some flooding on roads and a few reports of water in homes.

SLIDELL, La. — Between six and eight inches of rain falling in just a couple of hours has caused flooding on the major roadway of Gause Blvd. and other streets in Slidell, causing the police department to ask people to stay at home.

"We are getting reports of widespread flooding all across the city," said a post by the police on their Facebook Page. "Our officers are doing everything they can to respond to calls. We are calling in additional resources and deploying high water vehicles. Please stay in place and do not attempt to drive around at this time. The conditions are dangerous on our roadways."

Several viewers have reported street flooding in Slidell and posted videos to our comment section.

The videos show water being up to the knees of some people who have ventured out. Images show Gause Blvd. with several inches, if not a couple of feet of water in the street. Some vehicles have been passing, but slowly and creating some wakes as they go by.

