Florida man dies after losing control of pickup truck near Covington

Paramedics took the driver to a nearby hospital where he later died on Wednesday morning.
COVINGTON, La. — Authorities say they believe speed and lack of seatbelt to be factors in a deadly crash near Covington on Tuesday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5 a.m. on Lowe Davis Road near Wilkinson Street. Deputies say a 31-year-old Florida man was driving westbound in a Toyota Tacoma when he lost control of the pickup truck. The truck left the roadway and ran into a ditch and tree before coming to rest.

“While it is always unfortunate when a life is lost,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “This tragedy should serve as a reminder to all drivers to slow down, obey posted speed limits, and always wear your seatbelt.”

