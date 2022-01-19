Family of four killed in overnight house fire in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — WWL is on the scene of a fatal fire on Constellation Street, which is in the Eden Isles subdivision in Slidell. First responders tell us it happened at 1:36 a.m. this morning, and four family members have died. One person is still unaccounted for at this hour; we're told this person lives there occasionally, and it's unclear if they were home. Firefighters say the fire is now out, and the cause is still under investigation.
Our crews tell us there are several agencies on scene including the fire department, ATF, Coroner, and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
We will have more information throughout the morning as this story develops.
