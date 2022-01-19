Family of four killed in overnight house fire in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — WWL is on the scene of a fatal fire on Constellation Street, which is in the Eden Isles subdivision in Slidell. First responders tell us it happened at 1:36 a.m. this morning, and four family members have died. One person is still unaccounted for at this hour; we're told this person lives there occasionally, and it's unclear if they were home. Firefighters say the fire is now out, and the cause is still under investigation.