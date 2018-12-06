A fourth person has been arrested for their alleged involvement in a deadly brawl along the West Pearl River last weekend.

Police arrested Thomas Jones, 23, for disturbing the peace in connection with the June 9 fight. He was also booked on an unrelated Contempt of Court Warrant for Non-support in the amount of $7,052.

Jones is the fourth suspect arrested in the case.

The fight occurred June 9 around 5:30 p.m. on a sand bar along the West Pearl River near the Davis Landing Boat Launch. Deputies learned there was a fight between two large groups that resulted in the death of 46-year-old Jeffery Howell.

The sheriff’s office previously arrested 21-year-old Cameron Alphonso and 22-year-old Alden Kindergran Sunday morning on charges of manslaughter and disturbing the peace, however the charge for Alphonso was upgraded to second-degree murder on Monday. 20-year-old Blaine Manalle was arrested Monday night for one count of second-degree murder.

(Story continues under video)

Detectives are conducting more interviews and continuing the investigation that may lead to additional arrests, the sheriff’s office says.

