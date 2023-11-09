Franklinton Elementary school nurse saves custodian's life

Last Thursday was a normal school day at Franklinton Elementary until nurse, Shana Turnage, heard a cry for help.

“I heard Ms. Denise yelling through our walkie talkie. I knew it was urgent," Turnage said.

The RN ran into the school's cafeteria.

“Mr. Richard was on the floor having seizure like activity," Turnage said, “I noticed very quickly that things were going south. He was unresponsive. No pulse. No respirations.”

Turnage said she immediately started performing CPR while other staff members rushed to get the school's AED. The nurse said without the AED, Simmons would not be alive today.

The school staff called 911, but before first responders arrived, Turnage had already saved the custodian's life.

“Right before they got here, I felt a bounding pulse, so I felt a little bit of relief, but the entire time through all the chaos, Ms. Rachel, our principal, was praying over us. That is all I can remember is her praying, and I think that had a lot to do with him coming back," Turnage said.

The custodian, Richard Simmons, spent the weekend in the hospital.

On Monday, he returned to the school to surprise students and teachers. They all call him, "Mr. Richard."

“He’s our ray of sunshine," Turnage said.

Simmons said he knew he had an irregular heartbeat, but he's never experienced anything like that. He didn't remember much of what happened, but he did know who to thank.

“I really have to thank Shana, cause if it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here," Simmons said, “Even the teachers that prayed for me and the kids that sent me cards. You know, that’s what really got me. When I wake up, I see all these cards, Mr. Richard, Mr. Richard, Mr. Richard. You never know what you mean to a person until you’re absent.”

Simmons said he'll be absent while doctors monitor his heart and new pacemaker.

“I wish I could come back tomorrow," Simmons said.