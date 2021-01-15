Franklinton's first black mayor faces pushback over appointments, including police chief

“We’re going round and round about this,” said alderman Darwin Sharp during a Tuesday night board meeting.

FRANKLINTON, La. — Just weeks in office, Franklinton Mayor Greg Route is making changes to top positions.

“In putting together my team I wanted to make sure that I have people on my team that I know, and I can really put some trust in,” said Mayor Route.

As the town’s first black mayor, part of his historic transition is being met with push back from a majority of the board of alderman.

“We’re going round and round about this,” said alderman Darwin Sharp during a Tuesday night board meeting.

Much of the push back is surrounding Route’s appointment of Olander Smith as police chief, replacing Justin Brown who held the position for almost two years. Smith served as chief once before but resigned to run for sheriff.

“I think it’s unfortunate,” said Brown.

Brown says his removal was unexpected. During Tuesday’s board meeting, folks came out in support of both sides.

“If one of the first decisions that you make is very divisive with the community and also with the board that you serve with, I don’t think it bodes very well for the overall picture of what government is,” said Brown.

The change in leadership at the police department is also creating debate on whether the mayor has the power to appoint positions without board approval.

“In the past, nothing has been said when the mayor appoints his team but all of a sudden when I get in office some of the alderman start questioning my authority,” said Route.

Board members argue they should have the ability to vote on appointments. It’s a matter now on its way to the attorney general’s office for an opinion, which could take months. Some board members want the mayor to hold off on appointments until an opinion is returned to make sure proper procedure is followed. One alderman even threatened a restraining order against the mayor to stop the appointments.

“I feel the only way to legally prevent this from happening would be with a temporary restraining order preventing you from making these appointments,” said alderman Seth Descant, referring to the mayor during Tuesday night’s meeting.

According to board minutes from February 2019 when Justin Brown was appointed police chief, there was no public vote by the board of aldermen, just an appointment. When Olander Smith served his first term as police chief, he says there was no public vote for him either.

With that precedent, the mayor isn’t waiting around.

“I’m trying to move my agenda forward,” said Mayor Route.

Mayor Route says if an attorney general’s opinion ends up not being in his favor he will apologize to the town and revisit the issue. While disappointed, Brown says he would have conceded to an opinion in the mayor’s favor, he just wishes the mayor would have waited for one.

“Sometimes not doing something, and not exercising that power, and taking pause, and seeking counsel, and doing the right thing ultimately leads to a better solution in the end,” said Brown.

Brown was offered a different position within the police department but says he hasn’t decided on that. As of Thursday night, the request for an opinion had not been received by the attorney general’s office.

