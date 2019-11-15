COVINGTON, La. — A store that offered everything for free on the North Shore closed Thursday.

The Blessing Center in Covington operated under the idea that people could take a blessing and give a blessing in return, the problem was finding people to fund that dream.

“It’s very hard, we’ve helped a lot of people here,” said Store Director Christina Kozik. “We’ve blessed and helped a lot of people. It’s definitely needed here and we were helping.”

Anyone could come into the Blessing Center, fill out a little paperwork and pick up what they needed for free. All the store asked was that people give back to the store when they are able.

The Blessing Center moved to its new location on West 29th Avenue in Covington in the spring, the financial trouble came this summer.

“We had financial supporters when we first moved in, and over the summer life happened and priorities shifted,” Kozik said. “We no longer had the financial support we needed to continue.”

Kozik says it costs $2,500 a month to run the center and the money they had wasn’t enough to pay the bills. Thursday was the last day of business for the store. Kozik told the landlord they would be out by Friday, but they’re still struggling to clear everything out.

Kozik says as many as 200 families would visit the store for food, furniture, toys or clothing each month. As the holidays approach she’s worried about the hole the store closing leaves in the community. In the future Kozik hopes for another chance at her dream.

“I’m going to re-evaluate and see if it’s feasible to come back and reopen the Blessing Center at a later date and time,” Kozik said.

There is still clothing, books, toys and other items that need to be removed from the location. All items are free first come first serve, everything must be out by tomorrow early evening or afternoon.