Fugitive caught after escaping agents stealing their car and gun

WALTHALL, Miss — A fugitive was captured Friday after a two-day search in Washington Parish and Walthall County, Mississippi.

The search started on April 29 and ended April 30.

Deputies with the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office took Rodney Wayne Smith, from Pearl River County, Mississippi, into custody after he escaped the bail bond agents that tried to arrest him at his home Thursday.

According to deputies, Smith stole the agent's car along with their AR-15 rifle and led them on a high-speed chase ending in him crashing the car and running into the woods.

With the help of a canine team from Rayburn Correctional Center and Walthall County deputies, the Washington Parish Sheriff's office located the rifle inside of a barn in Walthall County, Mississippi, according to Washington Parish deputies.

The sheriff's office said the fugitive was later found in an abandoned house on Dexter Road in the county.

In a release from the Washington Parish Sheriff's office, Smith was taken into custody and brought to the Walthall County Jail where he is being held with two holds from Washington Parish and Pearl River County.