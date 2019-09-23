MANDEVILLE, La. — The funeral services for Mandeville Police Captain Vincent “Vinny” Liberto Jr. have been set.

Funeral services will be held at the Castine Center (63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville, Louisiana) on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 12:00 noon, and is open to the public and news media.

Visitation at the Castine Center will begin at 9:00 a.m., until funeral time.

A police procession will follow the funeral services. Interment at the Saint Lazarus of Bethany Memorial Garden (450 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington, Louisiana) will begin after the police procession arrives, with full military honors.

"For the rest of our lives, for the rest of our careers, we're going to have to deal with this," said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker. "Some will deal with it better than others."

The family of Captain Liberto issued the following statement to the media Monday:

"The family of Captain Vincent N. Liberto Jr. is very appreciative of the enormous outpouring of love and support since Friday, 20 September 2019. There is no doubt that Vince, and so many others, cheered the Saints on to victory yesterday from Heaven! We are requesting that everyone please respect our privacy as we move forward and prepare for this Friday’s Memorial Ceremony to celebrate his honorable life."

Liberto was shot and killed following a police chase in which his vehicle and the suspect's vehicle both crashed. State Police say the suspect, identified as Mark Spicer of Covington, then got out of his car and shot one of the officers who suffered a graze wound to the head, before shooting into Liberto's vehicle.