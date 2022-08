Funeral services for Javorius Scott, better known by his stage name "JayDaYoungan", will be held at Bogalusa High School Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m..

JayDaYoungan, real name Javorius Scott, was killed on July 27 outside a residence in the 600 block of Superior Avenue in Bogalusa. His father, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was also wounded in the double shooting.