George Road overlay to begin as Phase 2023 road work continues

HAMMOND, La. — Long-awaited road work on George Road west of Tickfaw, La., is expected to begin in the next few weeks.

According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, now that debris removal following Hurricane Ida has been completed, overlay can be scheduled.

“This is welcome news for residents in that area who have been patiently waiting for this project to begin,” said Parish Councilman Carlo Bruno, who believe the project can be finished before the end of the year.

“We’ve had some really good weather, and I’m hoping it continues to cooperate so we can get this done before the holidays."

In addition to the George Road overlay, the parish’s Phase 2023 overlay program is also continuing to progress.

The following road work is scheduled the week of Aug. 21:

Paving – Snowball Circle Subdivision, Hollie, Loyd, Miller, West Portier Road, Tina Drive, Graceland, Recile, Corbin Road, and Oak Meadows Boulevard

Dressing – Kay Drive, Happywoods Drive, South Magnolia, 2nd Avenue, Cherie Drive, Burton Street, Iever Street, M.C. Moore Road, West Dutch Lane, Hickory Drive, George Fisher Road, Cemetery Road, Pecan Allee, and Pecan Trace Drive.

All road work is weather-permitting. Detours will be posted, as necessary, and Miller asks motorists to use care when traveling through work zones.