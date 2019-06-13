A St. Tammany Parish grand jury has indicted a LaPlace man on a charge of second-degree murder after a Mandeville man died of a heroin overdose last year.

According to St. Tammany District Attorney Warren Montgomery, 46-year-old Danearl Brown of LaPlace sold the heroin to 47-year-old Chris Stier, who then died from the overdose.

The incident occurred on June 2, 2018, in the 1100 block of Villere Street.

Prosecutors say that the heroin Brown sold to the man directly led to the victim's death.

According to Mandeville Police, who arrested Brown in March of this year, witness statements and evidence pointed to an overdose as the cause of Stier's death.

A coroner's office report found heroin and two different opiod's in the victim.

“As Chief, I would like to commend my detectives for their tenacity in being able to piece together the final hours of Mr. Stier’s life and objectively connect him to his suspected dealer," said Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker, at the time of the arrest in March. "I believe we have put together a solid case that will be instrumental in Brown’s prosecution."