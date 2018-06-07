SLIDELL, La. -- Police say the woman killed in a deadly hit-and-run Thursday night was “doing everything she could” to stay safe on the road. Still, a driver struck 42-year-old Sandra Royer on her way home from work Thursday night and left her for dead on the side of the road.

At the Cracker Barrel in Slidell, Kendall Stewart had to learn the painful news that his friend and co-worker was killed.

“She’s in God’s hands now,” he said, holding back tears.

Stewart remembers Royer as a close friend and a dedicated grandmother.

"We'd sit right over by that tree before she'd come to work and we'd sit there and we'd talk about her grandchildren,” he said. “I know she loved her grandchildren because that's all she'd take pictures of.”

Royer was riding her bike home from work around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, when she was hit from behind on LA 1090 near Brownswitch Road.

State Police say a dark-colored Chevrolet or GMC pickup truck or SUV hit her then took off, leaving her for dead on the side of the road. The official cause of death is multiple blunt force trauma.

“Louisiana law dictates that you've got to stay on scene, exchange information with the party involved and render aid if necessary,” Trooper Dustin Dwight said.

Royer’s daughter said her mother didn’t have a car, but always wore a reflective orange vest and had lights on the front and back of her bicycle. Police say Royer was doing everything right.

“Based on the information we have from the scene, the cyclist was doing everything she could,” Dwight said.

The portion of 1090 Royer died on is busy. Neighbors say it’s a tough spot to ride a bike on.

“There's no sidewalks,” neighbor Joseph Ruffino said. “You got to ride in the street. Someone comes up behind you and hits you at night… that's terrible, man.”

Stewart says he gave Royers the reflective vest she was wearing, hoping it would keep her safe on her rides home. Now, he’s having trouble accepting the reality that his friend is gone.

“She was a nice person, hardworking, and she was supposed to go to South Carolina to see her grandbaby for the first time,” he said. “I can always see that smile and see the sparkles around her smile. That's what stays with me."

