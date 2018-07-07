A new mayor has taken office in Slidell.

Mayor Greg Cromer was officially inaugurated Saturday morning at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium. He delivered his first speech as mayor in front of a packed house.

Cromer said he has wanted to represent Slidell for twenty years. He is excited to get started and fulfill his passion for public service. In his in augural speech, Cromer thanked the community for their support and the three other candidates for handling their campaigns with integrity and grace.

He also emphasized that he wants to work with the community to build their vision of Slidell.

“You are what will drive our change. You will determine what you want Slidell to be, what you want Slidell to look like, what you want Slidell to become in the future, and together, we will make that happen,” Comer said.

Mayor Cromer added that he wants to create a government that treats people with openness and respect.

