Hammond conveyor belt facility expansion bringing 425 jobs

HAMMOND, La. — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced that a manufacturer of conveyor belts is expanding in a project that will create 425 new jobs.

Edwards' office said Thursday that Intralox is investing $60 million to expand its Hammond facility.

The plan is to add 300,000 square feet to a 130,000 square foot building where 187 people already work.

Intralox produces modular plastic conveyor belts. Officials expect the expansion will be complete by the end of next year.

State incentives include a $1 million grant for infrastructure improvements.